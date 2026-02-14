TDB rejects media reports on Ayyappa Sangamam audit report; calls it 'false propaganda'

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) on Saturday rejected the media reports regarding the audit findings of the recent Global Ayyappa Sangamam as "factually incorrect and baseless."

It also accused certain media outlets of "indulging in false propaganda" on the event's spending.

The Sangamam was organised on September 20, 2025, at Pamba as part of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations of the TDB, the apex temple body which manages hundreds of shrines, including the Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple.

"It is regrettable that false propaganda is being spread regarding the audit report of the Global Ayyappa Sangamam. They are painful and contrary to facts... Completely baseless allegations are being circulated," the Board said.

In a statement, the TDB clarified that neither the Devaswom audit report nor the report submitted by the Special Commissioner before the High Court contained any reference to expenditure incurred for purchasing a cot for Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who attended the Sangamam.

It is surprising how such a news report was circulated, the Board said, adding that an amount of Rs 3,83,439 was allocated under the head Furniture and Miscellaneous Items for Existing Office Complex and Guest House in an estimate submitted on November 4, 2025, for admissible expenses.