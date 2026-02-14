UDF surges in Sultan Bathery, eyes stronger hold ahead of assembly polls

KALPETTA: The political winds in Sultan Bathery appear to be blowing with a sense of increased assurance, especially after the recently concluded local body elections. Long considered a UDF bastion that occasionally flirted with the Left, the constituency is now witnessing a fresh resurgence by the Congress-led front. This momentum comes at a critical time, as the state prepares for the assembly election, providing a psychological and statistical edge to the incumbent alliance.

In the December local polls, the UDF scripted a dream run in Wayanad, with Sultan Bathery emerging as the crowning glory. The front successfully wrested Sultan Bathery municipality after a decade of LDF rule. Of the 36 wards, the UDF secured 20, while the LDF was reduced to 14 seats, with the NDA and independents winning one each.

The UDF also dominated the hinterlands, bagging Sultan Bathery block panchayat and securing majorities in key grama panchayats, including Ambalavayal, Meenangadi, and Noolpuzha. While the LDF managed to hold its ground in a few pockets, the overall numbers were overwhelmingly in favour of the UDF, which now controls the majority of local body wards within the assembly segment.

Having won the seat three consecutive times, the scheduled tribe-reserved assembly constituency is considered a personal fortress of I C Balakrishnan. The Congress has also come to view it as one of its more safer seats in the Malabar region.

“The constituency has been holding firm, and we will welcome Balakrishnan, if he is fielded again,” said UDF chairman for Sultan Bathery constituency D P Rajashekharan. “We will also be open to a new candidate. The recent local body elections saw the Congress and the UDF securing a great victory in the constituency.