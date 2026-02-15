Actor Premkumar alleges double standards; Kerala Minister Saji Cherian denies

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Close on the heels of poet K Satchidanandan’s public remarks against a third term for the Left, Chalachitra Academy former chairman Premkumar has come out against the Left government alleging double standards.

Criticising the government for giving him an unceremonious exit as academy chairman, the actor wondered whether Satchidanandan enjoys any special privileges, as he still continues as Sahitya Akademi president despite the latter being openly critical of the Left government.

With Premkumar’s criticism triggering a debate, Minister for Cultural Affairs Saji Cherian came out clarifying that replacing the Premkumar-led council upon conclusion of its tenure, was part of normal procedure. The current row began after Premkumar posted on social media, expressing his strong resentment over the manner in which he was removed from the academy. The actor indicated that he was removed, following his remarks favouring Asha workers’ strike.

Alleging an evident lack of justice, Premkumar said he was in the midst of the 30th IFFK film awards declaration, when he was suddenly removed without any official communication whatsoever.

Soon after, the post triggered widespread debates and discussions online. Later the actor came out further clarifying his criticism through the media. Following this, Saji came out with a statement that replacing Premkumar was a natural act, and there was no politics behind it. Terming it a misunderstanding, the minister said if there were any lapses in communication, that would be verified.