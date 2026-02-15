Ascetics are expected to defend Dharma if required: Swami Anandavanam Bharathi Maharaj

Did you approach the government?

We had initially met the Devaswom minister, and requested him to serve as ‘rakshadhikari’ as per norm. He agreed and even expressed willingness to attend. But there was no further involvement. We did not expect any. There were no government representatives at the site. Around 200 special KSRTC services were operated, and they made good revenue. I must say the police officers and other officials on duty were cooperative.

Shouldn’t we view this as a favourable stance from the government?

No, if that were the case, they wouldn’t have issued a ‘Stop Memo’. There would have been no need to move a petition in the High Court asking for an immediate stay order. Six government pleaders pressed for it. Even on the culmination day, they were in court. When our lawyer pointed out that the event was over, they insisted they still had more arguments to make (laughs)!

Was there any official support from the community organisations like SNDP and NSS?

By the time they officially found out about it and could offer support, the event was over (laughs)!

Was the Sangh Parivar involved in organising the Mahamagham?

No. It was led primarily by the Juna Akhada and Mata Amritanandamayi Math. Several other sanyasis and gurus also joined us.

We heard you mention intelligence reports on some threats…

Not this time. But when I arrived here after the Prayagraj Kumbh Mela, some officers showed me a file containing various WhatsApp chats… there were threats from certain anti-national elements. Groups like Jamaat-e-Islami have their own agendas. Organisations like the SDPI have their own extremist nature. They will likely continue to express those tendencies. Now there seems to be a trend where the Muslim League is also swaying to extremist ideas. If you look at history, you will note that these extremist groups use everyone for their ends. From what I understand, even the CPM has been infiltrated by extremist elements.

Some socio-political observers termed the Mahamagham’s success as a sign of ‘Hindu awakening’...

Yes, it was indeed an event of Hindu awakening — an awakening of dharma. Sanatana Dharma refers to the eternal order — the alignment of human life with nature’s laws. Unrest follows when humanity moves away from that order.

At the festival, there was visible participation from folk traditions, tribal communities… Some observers viewed it as a political attempt to symbolically bring communities ranging from “Nayaadi to Namboothiri” together...

Historically, gatherings like Mahamagham or the Kumbh Mela brought together diverse sects and traditions. We tried to revive that spirit. The rigid caste divisions we speak of today are, in my understanding, later developments that hardened after invasions, changes in demography, and administrative restructuring.