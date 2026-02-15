CPM eyes M Swaraj for Ponnani in bid to secure party bastion

MALAPPURAM: For decades, Ponnani has stood as one of the CPM’s most impregnable bastions -- a political fortress that has remained firm even when the party faltered elsewhere in Malappuram district. Now, the Left party appears poised to deploy a high-profile face from its younger leadership in a calculated bid to consolidate its dominance.

M Swaraj is widely expected to be fielded from Ponnani, marking his second electoral attempt from the district. Even before the party has formally initiated discussions on candidate selection, Swaraj’s name has been echoing across the constituency with growing intensity. Party insiders admit that the buzz is not accidental but politically strategic.

After mounting a spirited fight in Nilambur following P V Anvar’s resignation — which triggered a bypoll in the UDF stronghold — the CPM leadership is now weighing a comeback for Swaraj from what many see as a “sure seat.”

Party sources say both Swaraj and CPI(M) Politburo member A Vijayaraghavan were considered for Ponnani. However, current signals indicate that the advantage is firmly with Swaraj. “Swaraj is from Malappuram, originally from Nilambur. That regional connect was a key factor in his candidature during the Nilambur by-election. If he is considered again in the upcoming assembly election, he is likely to contest from his home district. It will strengthen the party’s organisational growth in Malappuram as well,” a senior leader said.

At the same time, the party is unlikely to risk another political gamble. “The leadership will not experiment with Swaraj again. If he is fielded, it will be from a secure constituency. In Malappuram, Ponnani remains CPM’s strongest seat,” the source added.

Vijayaraghavan, who is also viewed as a potential alternative to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in broader party calculations, is expected to contest from Kunnamangalam.