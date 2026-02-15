CPM eyes M Swaraj for Ponnani in bid to secure party bastion

MALAPPURAM: For decades, Ponnani has stood as one of the CPM’s most impregnable bastions -- a political fortress that has remained firm even when the party faltered elsewhere in Malappuram district. Now, the Left party appears poised to deploy a high-profile face from its younger leadership in a calculated bid to consolidate its dominance.
M Swaraj is widely expected to be fielded from Ponnani, marking his second electoral attempt from the district. Even before the party has formally initiated discussions on candidate selection, Swaraj’s name has been echoing across the constituency with growing intensity. Party insiders admit that the buzz is not accidental but politically strategic.
After mounting a spirited fight in Nilambur following P V Anvar’s resignation — which triggered a bypoll in the UDF stronghold — the CPM leadership is now weighing a comeback for Swaraj from what many see as a “sure seat.”
Party sources say both Swaraj and CPI(M) Politburo member A Vijayaraghavan were considered for Ponnani. However, current signals indicate that the advantage is firmly with Swaraj. “Swaraj is from Malappuram, originally from Nilambur. That regional connect was a key factor in his candidature during the Nilambur by-election. If he is considered again in the upcoming assembly election, he is likely to contest from his home district. It will strengthen the party’s organisational growth in Malappuram as well,” a senior leader said.
At the same time, the party is unlikely to risk another political gamble. “The leadership will not experiment with Swaraj again. If he is fielded, it will be from a secure constituency. In Malappuram, Ponnani remains CPM’s strongest seat,” the source added.
Vijayaraghavan, who is also viewed as a potential alternative to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in broader party calculations, is expected to contest from Kunnamangalam.
Swaraj’s recent electoral history has been turbulent. He was defeated by Congress veteran K Babu in Tripunithura in the 2021 assembly election. In 2025, he was fielded again -- this time as a star candidate in the Nilambur by-election -- but suffered another blow, losing to Aryadan Shoukath by a margin of 11,077 votes.
For a leader once hailed as a fiery and articulate voice of the CPM in the assembly during the first Pinarayi government, the back-to-back defeats marked a sharp political reversal.
Meanwhile, incumbent Ponnani MLA P Nandakumar has indicated that he will abide by the party’s decision. Sources suggest that he may be relieved from electoral responsibilities considering his health condition. But Nandakumar maintains that the final call rests with the leadership. “I have done my maximum for the constituency. This February, a major investment meet aiming to mobilise `1,200 crore will be held. But when it comes to elections, it is the party that decides. If the party asks me to contest again, I will obey,” he said.
The CPM leadership, however, is officially tight-lipped. State leaders insist that no formal discussions on candidate selection have begun. “Our focus is on the LDF’s Kerala Yatra. Only after its conclusion will we move to candidate selection. Ponnani is our most valuable constituency in Malappuram. An appropriate candidate will be chosen,” said E N Mohandas, CPM state committee member and former Malappuram district secretary.