Kanthapuram welcomes discussions on Sunni unity

KOTTAKKAL (MALAPPURAM): Indian Grand Mufti and Sunni leader Kanthapuram A P Aboobacker Musaliyar has welcomed the discussions on the unity of the Sunni organisations in Kerala, saying that such a unity is what time demands.

Addressing the public meeting organised to declare the centenary celebrations of the Samastha Kerala Jem-Iyyathul Ulama here on Saturday, Kanthapuram however, cautioned that there should not be anything in words and deeds that adversely affect the unity.

Referring to the split in the Samastha in 1989. Kanthapuram clarified that he along with others did not walk out of the organisation. “Respectful Thangal (Jiffiri Thangal) and others had stated that those who left Samastha can come back. We never walked out of Samastha. Members stage walkouts from assemblies and Parliament during discussions, but that doesn’t mean that they have discarded their MLA post,” he said.

Kanthapuram said that he along with others walked out of the meeting because they had disagreement over decisions taken at the meeting. People who are new in Samastha may not know what was the discussion at the meeting, he added.

“It is necessary to move forward with the efforts to achieve unity, sticking on to the declared positions of the Samastha. We should find ways to get united, not divided,” Kanthapuram said. Both the factions of the Samastha had deputed four persons each for the unity talks and discussions have progressed under the committee. “We are ready for more such talks” Kanthapuram said.

The Sunni leader stressed that these efforts should be viewed with due respect and there should not be any word or deed from any quarters that creates a block for the unity efforts. It may be recalled that there is displeasure in the Kanthapuram group over EK Samastha president Syed Muhammad Jiffiri Muthukoya Thangal’s remarks that those who left the organisation should do a ghar wapsi.

Kanthapuram added that the unity among various sections of the people is as important as the Sunni unity. “There should be peace and unity among all sections of people. A development model that ensures the economic and social progress of all sections of society should be pursued,” he said.