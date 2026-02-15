Kerala's youngest organ donor honored with state farewell

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Ten-month-old Aalin Sherin Abraham, who became Kerala’s youngest organ donor on Friday, will be accorded state government’s official honours during her final journey on Sunday.

Aalin, whose tragic death moved the state, will now live on through five recipients. Two transplants were successfully performed on Saturday. She will be laid to rest at St Thomas CSI church, Nedungadappally, near Mallappally in Pathanamthitta.

Commending Aalin’s parents for their decision amid unimaginable grief, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the family had set an example for society. He also expressed gratitude to the health workers, police personnel and ambulance driver who coordinated the organ transfer.

Aalin’s liver was transplanted in a seven-hour surgery at KIMSHEALTH, Thiruvananthapuram, to a six-month-old baby suffering from severe liver failure. Her kidneys were transplanted at the Government Medical College Hospital to a 10-year-old child. Her heart valves have been preserved at Sree Chithra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology, while her corneas at Amrita Hospital, Kochi.

Tributes continued to pour in from across the state. Actor Mohanlal, in a social media post, described the act as a towering example of humanity, saying Aalin would live on not only in the memories of her loved ones but in the hearts of millions. Aalin had been under treatment at Amrita Hospital, Kochi, following an accident on the Kottayam–Tiruvalla route on February 5. She was declared brain-dead on Friday afternoon, after which her parents consented to donate her organs.