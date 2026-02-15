Mani Shankar Aiyar says Pinarayi Vijayan will continue as Kerala CM; Congress distances itself from remarks

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Senior Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar said on Sunday that Pinarayi Vijayan would continue as the chief minister of Kerala, drawing sharp criticism from the party leadership.

Aiyar's remarks came as the Congress seeks to return to power in the southern state, with the Assembly polls due in the coming months.

Speaking at an international seminar titled "Vision 2031: Development and Democracy," which was inaugurated by Vijayan, Aiyar said necessary amendments should be introduced to legally secure Kerala's top position in the panchayati raj system and offered suggestions for it.

Aiyar, who served as the Union minister for panchayati raj during the Congress-led UPA government, recalled Mahatma Gandhi's vision of India. He said the father of the nation had envisaged a country where even the poorest would feel ownership and believe that they have an effective voice in nation-building.

He added that it may appear ironic that the state that has made the most commendable progress towards that goal is Kerala, which is ruled by a "Marxist-Leninist party."

"I do not know whether this is a compliment or an insult, but I deeply regret the absence of my party colleagues on this occasion, which is a state occasion and therefore, a national occasion," the Congress leader said.

He said without a doubt, Kerala tops the chart when it comes to panchayati raj and has fulfilled former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi's expectations in this regard more than any other state.

"But while Kerala is the first state in panchayati raj in practice, it ranks only second in law," he noted.

Aiyar said Karnataka has exemplary contemporary legislation based on the recommendations of the Ramesh Kumar Committee, to which he had suggested 38 amendments and all of those were accepted.