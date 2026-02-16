12th-grade student develops from Kerala gadget to help epilepsy patients

KOCHI: Growing up witnessing his mother’s seizures, life-threatening falls, and struggles, Thrissur native Saathvik’s aim was to develop a device that could help his mother and many other epilepsy patients lead a normal life. With hard work and determination, the 12th-grade student has now developed Auracle, an AI-powered smartwatch that alerts caregivers in real time during seizure-related falls.

“From childhood, I had to deal with emergency situations. Thus, I am well aware how timely help can save lives. So I had the idea. When I studied assistive devices, I came to know that similar devices exist in the US and Europe, and they are expensive, costing around Rs 1 lakh. Thus, I decided to develop one in India, which will be affordable to all,” he said. Brought up in Bengaluru, Saathvik is a 12th-grade student at Vidyashilp Academy.

To develop an effective device and successfully complete the project, Saathvik pursued online courses in artificial intelligence (AI) and electronics for more than a year.

Saathvik has been associated with Algoverse, a US-based Machine Learning (ML) and AI research programme, as a research associate and collaborated with a biomedical implants researcher at the University of Oregon for mentorship.

“Auracle is a life-saving device. Often, epileptic people get seriously injured if they fall, and the device detects such falls and alerts the caregiver on their phone. This helps the family and caregivers to seek immediate medical attention, preventing complications and deaths,” he added.