Choornikkara into the pages of fame: Door-to-door library draws global attention

KOCHI: A grama panchayat’s initiative to enhance reading habit among its residents is garnering global attention.
Aksharadeepam (light of letters), a joint door-to-door library project of the Kerala State Literacy Mission, Kudumbashree Mission and Choornikkara Panchayat Library, has found mention in a research journal published in Australia.
This is the second time the project has been mentioned in a research journal published by Australia-based Taylor and Francis Group, which specialises in publications on public libraries. The fact that the success of the project hinged on the voluntary work of a group of Kudumbashree members made it very distinct,” Sunil Kumar K R, librarian, Choornikkara Public Library, told TNIE.
“Unlike other public libraries in grama panchayats, where books are stocked in a single cupboard and left to gather dust, we banked on Kudumbashree members, who share a good rapport with every resident in the panchayat,” he said.
In 2023, the Choornikkara panchayat library set out to implement Aksharadeepam to develop reading habit in every resident, especially women and children.
“We bought books using Rs 1 lakh and filled them in kits. Ours is a door-to-door library project. We take the books to beneficiaries. Unlike other library council initiatives that employ paid staff, the project is entirely dependent on the voluntary work of Kudumbashree members,” said Sunil. Around 800 homes have received carefully chosen book packages, all supplied by 60 women from Kudumbashree Neighbourhood Groups.
“The number of books in each kit increased from five to 15 due to overwhelming demand. The kits are sent out once a month,” Sunil said.
The initiative’s success has attracted international interest, with the Public Library Quarterly, which publishes the most authoritative research on public libraries from around the world, bringing out a research paper on the project.
The research paper was co-authored by Vijesh P V, Sunil Kumar K R, Vivek K R, Joseph M K, Pradeep P N and Mini K P. An introductory study was published in the Australian Journal of Information Science, Part of the Taylor and Francis Group, in 2024.
Sunil said after recognising the model’s success, many other local self-government departments approached Choornikkara panchayat seeking help in setting up a similar system in their areas.
“We are holding discussions with other panchayat public libraries to expand the model to other districts,” he said.