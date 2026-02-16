Choornikkara into the pages of fame: Door-to-door library draws global attention

KOCHI: A grama panchayat’s initiative to enhance reading habit among its residents is garnering global attention.

Aksharadeepam (light of letters), a joint door-to-door library project of the Kerala State Literacy Mission, Kudumbashree Mission and Choornikkara Panchayat Library, has found mention in a research journal published in Australia.

This is the second time the project has been mentioned in a research journal published by Australia-based Taylor and Francis Group, which specialises in publications on public libraries. The fact that the success of the project hinged on the voluntary work of a group of Kudumbashree members made it very distinct,” Sunil Kumar K R, librarian, Choornikkara Public Library, told TNIE.

“Unlike other public libraries in grama panchayats, where books are stocked in a single cupboard and left to gather dust, we banked on Kudumbashree members, who share a good rapport with every resident in the panchayat,” he said.

In 2023, the Choornikkara panchayat library set out to implement Aksharadeepam to develop reading habit in every resident, especially women and children.

“We bought books using Rs 1 lakh and filled them in kits. Ours is a door-to-door library project. We take the books to beneficiaries. Unlike other library council initiatives that employ paid staff, the project is entirely dependent on the voluntary work of Kudumbashree members,” said Sunil. Around 800 homes have received carefully chosen book packages, all supplied by 60 women from Kudumbashree Neighbourhood Groups.