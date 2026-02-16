Clarify Kerala govt's stand on Sabarimala women’s entry, says Satheesan

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the Supreme Court set to hear the review petitions regarding women’s entry into the hill shrine of Sabarimala on Monday, Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan has urged the government to clarify whether it still stands by its earlier decision of favouring the same.

The LDF-led government had earlier submitted an affidavit to the Supreme Court, in favour of allowing women of all ages entry into Sabarimala. “The Chief Minister should clarify if the government is willing to change its affidavit submitted to the Supreme Court. It cannot continue its vague approach and should clarify its stand,” Satheesan said.

“Even the former Devaswom Minister had publicly apologised for the party’s earlier stand and termed it a mistake. If the government feels the same, they will have to repeal the earlier affidavit. Or else, they have to firmly state that the LDF government supports the affidavit,” he said. “Nonetheless, the government will change, and if the current government is not declaring a proper stand, the UDF will file an affidavit based on our take on this issue,” he said.