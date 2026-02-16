ED starts questioning former TDB secretary Jayasree in Sabarimala gold theft case

KOCHI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday began questioning former Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) secretary S Jayasree in connection with the alleged gold theft linked to the Sabarimala Sree Ayyappa Temple.

Jayasree is accused of making corrections in the minutes of board documents related to the gold plating of temple artefacts. Earlier, the ED had conducted detailed questioning of former Sabarimala administrative officers S Sreekumar and Murari Babu.

Sources said the ED plans to question more accused persons this week as part of its efforts to trace the alleged loot and establish the financial trail. Investigation officers are expecting to gather further information regarding the diversion of gold and possible financial gains made by those involved.

In her anticipatory bail plea submitted before the Supreme Court of India earlier this month, Jayasree contended that she had not taken any independent decision regarding the handing over of the Dwarapalaka plates or the Sreekovil (sanctum sanctorum) doorframe plates. She maintained that she had acted strictly in accordance with the Board’s directions.

The Supreme Court granted her interim protection from arrest until the next hearing and directed her to appear before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) on February 18.

Though the ED had conducted detailed questioning of S. Sreekumar and Murari Babu, it has not yet questioned the main accused, Unnikrishnan Potti, who is currently out on bail. Sources said the SIT is gathering maximum information about the alleged scam before summoning Potti.

According to sources, the assets and financial transactions of all the accused, including Unnikrishnan Potti, are under the ED’s watch. The enforcement agency is carrying out a detailed probe into the suspected financial gains in the case.

Jaysree reached ED office in Kochi around 10 am. The central agency is likely to question actor Jayaram on Tuesday as part of the ongoing probe.