Education dreams stalled, Anchunadu Vellalars seek Central govt’s OBC status

While this recognition ensures reservation in state government employment, the absence of Central OBC status has left students with little access to educational benefits that often determine whether they can continue studies beyond school.

“Most families here survive on small-scale farming with no fixed income. When crops are destroyed by wild animals or prices crash, there is no money left for education,” said M R Shivakumar, secretary of the Anchunadu Vellalar Samudaya Sangham. “Without Central scholarships, our children simply cannot pursue higher studies. State recognition alone does not address educational backwardness.”

The situation is reflected in personal stories like that of Ramesh, a community member from Kanthalloor.

“For farming families like ours, education is the only way out,” he said. “But without scholarships, many students stop their education after Plus-II and return to daily wage work or farming.”

In December 2025, the Kerala State Commission for Backward Classes acknowledged that communities included in the state OBC list but excluded from the Socially and Educationally Backward Classes (SEBC) list are being denied educational benefits. The commission has advised the government to prepare a unified SEBC list to correct this anomaly.

In a key development, the state government in February 2024 formally recommended the inclusion of Anchunadu Vellalars and Kunnuvar Mannadi communities in the Central OBC list, forwarding the proposal to the Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.

