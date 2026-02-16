Expelled Congress MLA Rahul Mamkootathil appears before SIT in sexual assault case

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Expelled Congress MLA Rahul Mamkootathil appeared before a SIT probing alleged sexual assault cases against him here on Monday, police said.

Mamkootathil is being interrogated by the SIT in the first sexual assault case in which he allegedly raped a woman and later forced her to terminate the pregnancy, officials said.

On February 12, the Kerala High Court granted him anticipatory bail in the case and directed him to appear before the investigating officer.

As directed, he appeared before the investigating officer at the Police Club in Peroorkada here, officials said.

The court had also directed him to surrender his mobile phone and to undergo interrogation for the next three days from 10 am to 4 pm, if required.

The High Court further directed that Mamkootathil shall be deemed to be under custody when he appears for interrogation to facilitate the requirements of the investigation, including undergoing medical examination or a potency test.

It said that if the investigating officer intends to arrest the MLA, he shall be released on bail on executing a bond of Rs 1 lakh with two solvent sureties each for the like sum.

The Palakkad MLA, who was expelled from the Congress party, is facing three sexual assault cases.

While he was granted anticipatory bail in two cases, he was arrested in the third case and remained in jail before being granted bail by the Pathanamthitta district court later.