Five retd Kerala police officers to don uniforms with IPS glow

KOCHI: In a rare development, five retired officers of the Kerala State Police Service are set to don their uniforms again, with the Home Ministry conferring them with IPS rank this year.

In total, 10 officers from Kerala police, including both serving and retired, have been awarded IPS in recognition of their meritorious service, drawn from the 2023 and 2024 select lists, according to a top officer with the police department.

“Following the gazette notification, all the retired officers in the list have expressed their willingness to rejoin the force. Some have already rejoined and are now awaiting formal appointments,” the officer said. One of the officers, however, is yet to receive official clearance due to a pending inquiry, he said.

In Kerala, the retirement age for state service officers is 56, while IPS officers retire at 60.

“As a result, many conferred IPS officers retire at the SP rank. A handful have retired as deputy inspector generals (DIGs). Most officers on the current conferred IPS list are between 56 and 58 years of age, giving them an opportunity to serve the force for another two to four years,” the officer added.

C S Shahul Hameed, who was conferred with the IPS title after having retired as an SP with the Crime Branch in Idukki, told TNIE that the honour was both humbling and fulfilling.