From skills to careers: Kerala sets a new course with VHSE iConnect

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a bid to enhance employability, practical exposure and industry readiness of Vocational Higher Secondary Education (VHSE) students, the state general education department is all set to roll out a programme ‘VHSE iConnect’ aimed at better academia-industry collaboration.

Besides strengthening industry-institution linkages laid down under the National Skills Qualifications Framework (NSQF), the programme also aims to facilitate industry participation in curriculum delivery, training, assessment, internships and placements.

According to General Education Minister V Sivankutty, the programme has been conceptualised to align VHSE curricula with emerging industry standards and technological advancements. “Though academia-industry parnerships exist with various PSUs at present, the need to forge similar tie-ups with leading industries in the private sector is inevitable to improve curriculum relevance and job creation,” the minister said.

‘VHSE iConnect’ will include interaction sessions with industry experts besides webinars and lectures. On-the-job training, internships, apprenticeships, and industrial visits will also be an integral part of the programme.

“VHSE iConnect will ensure backing of the industry in curriculum support, validation, and periodic revision. Faculty capacity building, exposure programmes, and assessment support and feedback from industry partners will also be ensured,” said a senior official.

The initial identification of companies or organisations for collaboration will be undertaken by the concerned industry coordinator of the respective NSQF course. Industries or organisations may also directly approach the VHSE directorate for participation under the programme.

“The industry partners should have demonstrated relevance to the concerned industry sector as per the NSQF-prescribed job role. Adequate technical expertise, infrastructure, and operational experience would be other yardsticks for selection,” the official said.