Kerala eyes overseas help for sports takeoff

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a major decision, the sports department has decided to avail the services of foreign coaches to support select young talents in the state. While formal discussions were earlier held with Cuba to extend trainer support to promising youngsters, preliminary discussions were also initiated with countries like Australia and Spain, confirmed the top brass of the department.

While discussions for coaching support in football are under way with Spain, a final decision on events involving Australia is still pending.

According to officials with the sports department, the state has already signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Cuba for the provision of coaches. A top-level meeting was recently held with the Cuban ambassador in this light. However, the process is yet to gain pace as Cuba is yet to communicate the time and availability of coaches. Officials remarked that a two-week training will be provided to select coaches and students from the state in boxing.

Sports Minister V Abdurahiman told TNIE that the new move will be in line with Kerala’s sports aspirations for the next National Games, Commonwealth Games and the Olympics.

Will appoint nodal officers for next year’s National Games: Minister

“We have already held proactive discussions with officials from these countries,” Abdurahiman said. While this will be the first phase of the programme, disciplines like volleyball and athletics are likely to be included in the second phase.

The minister noted that nodal officers will be appointed for major events in the National Games scheduled next year. “Also, non-major events will be clubbed together under separate nodal officers,” he said.

Meanwhile, a top official pointed out that the foreign collaboration could well open up new avenues leading to breakthrough developments in the state’s sporting scene.

“Proper administrative follow-up from the department is necessary to ensure that the maximum benefit is reaped out of the current discussions,” the official said.