Leaving a legacy of hope & humanity, Aalin laid to rest with state honours

PATHANAMTHITTA: Oh this glorious sadness; That brings me to my knees; In the arms of the angel; Fly away from here...

— Sarah McLachlan, Angel

She may have gone from the cradle to the grave in 10 months, but in that short period she conquered the hearts of all who came to know her.

Aalin Sherin Abraham, who scripted a new chapter as the youngest organ donor in the state, was laid to rest with full state honours at the St Thomas CSI Church cemetery, in Nedungadappally, Pathanamthitta, on Sunday. State ministers Veena George, Saji Cherian, and V N Vasavan, Union minister Suresh Gopi, and Pathanamthitta district collector S Prem Krishna were among those who paid homage.

Vasavan said the family had set an exemplary model of universal humanity through their decision. Suresh Gopi described Aalin as a role model for the nation. The funeral was conducted with full state honours, as a special police contingent paid tributes, including a bugle salute. Aalin’s mortal remains were brought to her home in Mallappally around 8am from a private hospital in Nedungadappally. Public viewing was held first at the hospital and later at the residence till 2pm, where thousands offered floral tributes.

The grief-stricken parents, Arun Abraham and Sherin Ann John, were inconsolable as relatives and well-wishers gathered to offer support. Chandran, the grandfather of 10-year-old Shreya who received one of Aalin’s kidneys, also arrived to pay his respects.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is scheduled to visit the family on Monday.