nProud sweeps 30 tonnes of unused medicines, set for statewide drive

KOCHI: The New Programme for Removal of Unused Drugs (nProud), an initiative launched by the drugs control department in Kozhikode corporation and Ulliyeri panchayat, has collected 30 tonnes of unused and expired medicines from households and clinics there.

With the successful implementation of the project in two local bodies, the government is set to expand nProud across the state.

“In March and April 2025, we carried out a campaign with the support of the Haritha Karma Sena to collect unused and expired medicines. Blue bins, designed for the purpose, have been installed in many areas where the public can dispose of the medicines,” an official with the drugs control department told TNIE.

Shaji M Varghese, a retired official who was part of the project, said the initiative has helped in dealing with antimicrobial resistance and other health hazards.

“Mostly, households and pharmacies dispose of leftover and expired medicines unscientifically. Burning or burying these medicines contributes to antimicrobial resistance, environmental pollution, and serious health hazards. Even the mixing of these medicines with soil and water can cause contamination,” Shaji said.

He pointed out that the numbers also indicate the medicine purchasing patterns in the state and how medicines are used and misused in households.