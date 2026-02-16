nProud sweeps 30 tonnes of unused medicines, set for statewide drive

KOCHI: The New Programme for Removal of Unused Drugs (nProud), an initiative launched by the drugs control department in Kozhikode corporation and Ulliyeri panchayat, has collected 30 tonnes of unused and expired medicines from households and clinics there.
With the successful implementation of the project in two local bodies, the government is set to expand nProud across the state.
“In March and April 2025, we carried out a campaign with the support of the Haritha Karma Sena to collect unused and expired medicines. Blue bins, designed for the purpose, have been installed in many areas where the public can dispose of the medicines,” an official with the drugs control department told TNIE.
Shaji M Varghese, a retired official who was part of the project, said the initiative has helped in dealing with antimicrobial resistance and other health hazards.
“Mostly, households and pharmacies dispose of leftover and expired medicines unscientifically. Burning or burying these medicines contributes to antimicrobial resistance, environmental pollution, and serious health hazards. Even the mixing of these medicines with soil and water can cause contamination,” Shaji said.
He pointed out that the numbers also indicate the medicine purchasing patterns in the state and how medicines are used and misused in households.
“As many as 26 tonnes of medicines were collected during the campaign phase in the first month. With more awareness, the public has now begun to dispose of these medicines in the bins provided, and we collected another four tonnes over the past months,” he added. The department is now set to implement the project across the state and has designed a plan.
“We have submitted a proposal to the state government for statewide implementation. Once administrative sanction is granted, the project will be implemented in different phases. In the initial phase, we will launch campaigns and set up bins in every local body,” said the official with the drugs control department, adding that the cooperation of local bodies plays a significant role in the success of the project.
The department has also trained Haritha Karma Sena members on the proper handling of medicines. According to Shaji, awareness is crucial.
“People tend to keep these medicines at home. Thus, we need to educate people about the hazards these medicines can cause. It does not just affect humans, but the environment too,” he stressed.
On a mission
Launched in March 2025, the project was implemented in four phases:
Visiting households
Permanent collection points
Temporary collection sites
Collection of medicines from traders