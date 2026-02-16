Pala keeps cards close to chest amid undercurrents

KOTTAYAM: Nestled on the banks of the Meenachil River, the Pala assembly constituency is synonymous with the late K M Mani, a towering figure in Kerala Congress politics. Six years after his passing in 2019, Pala presents an intricate political tableau.

In the first assembly elections -- in March, 1965 -- after the formation of the Pala constituency as well as the formation of the Kerala Congress party on October 9, 1964, the search for a Kerala Congress candidate ended with K M Mani, the then DCC secretary. Although he won, Mani could not take oath as an MLA because of a hung verdict. He became an MLA for the first time two years later, in the 1967 elections. From then on, until his death in 2019, the people of Pala did not think of another name.

Despite multiple splits in the Kerala Congress, ‘Manisaar’s’ Kerala Congress (M) grew and flourished on the banks of the Meenachil as an undeniable presence in Kerala politics, upholding the legacy of the Kerala Congress. The party’s first loss in the constituency, which Mani managed to hold even amid conflicts with the Congress and strategic manoeuvres within the UDF, happened in the by-election following his demise. It was a defeat that changed the political landscape of not only Pala but the UDF itself.

Inheriting K M Mani’s formidable political legacy, his son Jose K Mani assumed control of the regional outfit, the Kerala Congress (M), after a vertical split in the party. His subsequent fallout with the UDF pushed him into the rival LDF camp, a risky move given the entrenched anti-Left political character that the Pala constituency has retained since its inception. The next move he made, attempting to reclaim Pala in the 2021 assembly elections, also fell flat.