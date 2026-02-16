Pala keeps cards close to chest amid undercurrents

KOTTAYAM: Nestled on the banks of the Meenachil River, the Pala assembly constituency is synonymous with the late K M Mani, a towering figure in Kerala Congress politics. Six years after his passing in 2019, Pala presents an intricate political tableau.
In the first assembly elections -- in March, 1965 -- after the formation of the Pala constituency as well as the formation of the Kerala Congress party on October 9, 1964, the search for a Kerala Congress candidate ended with K M Mani, the then DCC secretary. Although he won, Mani could not take oath as an MLA because of a hung verdict. He became an MLA for the first time two years later, in the 1967 elections. From then on, until his death in 2019, the people of Pala did not think of another name.
Despite multiple splits in the Kerala Congress, ‘Manisaar’s’ Kerala Congress (M) grew and flourished on the banks of the Meenachil as an undeniable presence in Kerala politics, upholding the legacy of the Kerala Congress. The party’s first loss in the constituency, which Mani managed to hold even amid conflicts with the Congress and strategic manoeuvres within the UDF, happened in the by-election following his demise. It was a defeat that changed the political landscape of not only Pala but the UDF itself.
Inheriting K M Mani’s formidable political legacy, his son Jose K Mani assumed control of the regional outfit, the Kerala Congress (M), after a vertical split in the party. His subsequent fallout with the UDF pushed him into the rival LDF camp, a risky move given the entrenched anti-Left political character that the Pala constituency has retained since its inception. The next move he made, attempting to reclaim Pala in the 2021 assembly elections, also fell flat.
But much water has since flowed through the Meenachil, and with the backing of the Left machinery, Jose, the KC(M) chairman, has shown signs of a resurgence. With another election fast approaching, Pala has once again emerged as a political hotspot, poised for an intense triangular showdown. Jose K Mani is expected to take on UDF’s sitting MLA Mani C Kappen. BJP state leader Shone George, the son of former Poonjar MLA P C George, is also likely to enter the fray, setting the stage for a high-voltage three-cornered battle.
Kappen, who faced three consecutive defeats against K M Mani in Pala, from 2006 to 2016, wrested the constituency from the KC(M) in the 2019 by-election. He now aims for a third consecutive victory, buoyed by the advantage the UDF gained in a majority of panchayats in the local body elections. Of the 12 local bodies in the constituency, the UDF secured eight, including Pala municipality.
“The UDF demonstrated its strength by winning a majority of the panchayats and reclaiming Pala municipality from the KC(M) after several decades. We lost a couple of panchayats either through a draw of lots or by a wafer-thin margin,” said Tomy Kallani, KPCC general secretary.
Although conflicting public statements from Jose and minister Roshy Augustine regarding his candidature in Pala created a slight confusion among its cadre, the LDF remains hopeful due to the prevailing political scenario, with KC(M) leaders citing the overall lead the LDF secured within the constituency in the 2025 local body polls.
Moreover, the KC(M) expects Shone George’s candidature to vertically split the anti-LDF votes, giving an advantage to the party. The KC(M) also believes that Shone may have a decisive influence in panchayats such as Bharananganam, Kadanad, Thalapalam, Moonnilavu, Thalanad, and Melukavu, which were added to Pala from the old Poonjar constituency, potentially impacting UDF’s performance.
Also, the overwhelming support for the central Kerala leg of LDF’s ‘Vikasana Munnetta Yatra’, captained by Jose K Mani, in Pala has boosted the confidence of the KC(M).
“In Kottayam district, particularly Pala, there was a notable turnout of LDF supporters at the rally, reinforcing Jose’s leadership. Additionally, there is widespread dissatisfaction with the current MLA across the constituency,” said Lopez Mathew, KC(M) district president.
Meanwhile, the BJP has commenced unofficial campaigning in Pala even before announcing the candidate. NDA’s social media platforms and supporters have begun promoting Shone as the prospective candidate, adding an intriguing dimension to the electoral lead-up.
