Vigilance records statements of film personalities over Sabarimala flag mast gold misappropriation case

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Vigilance and Anti Corruption Bureau (VACB), which is conducting a preliminary inquiry into the alleged misappropriation of gold and funds during the installation of the Sabarimala flag mast has started recording the statements of film personalities and others who had donated gold for the purpose.

The sleuths have recorded the statements of filmmakers Shaji Kailas and Renji Panicker and producer Suresh Kumar. Sources said the statements of actor Mohanlal and Union Minister Suresh Gopi will be recorded in the coming days.

The total quantity of gold available, including customs purchase and donations, was 9,573.010g, whereas the quantity recorded as utilised for the flag mast was 9,340.2g. Of the 27 donors, about a dozen are from the film industry, while the rest are industrialists and businessmen.

Once all their statements are recorded, the cops will verify whether the allegations of misappropriation are true. If they are, an FIR will be registered. A special vigilance team headed by a DySP has been formed to probe the allegations following a High Court directive issued after the Travancore Devaswom Board’s chief vigilance officer flagged discrepancies in the utilisation of gold received for the mast’s reinstallation. The report said the allegations were grave in nature and warranted a detailed probe.

No mention of donor names in temple docus

VACB’s assessment is that 27 people donated gold for the flag mast that was reinstalled in 2017. However, since the documents from the temple did not mention the donors’ names, the officers were forced to directly seek details of donation from the individuals