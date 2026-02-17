All those involved in misappropriating gold from Sabarimala should be caught: Jayaram

KOCHI: Actor Jayaram appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) at its office in Kadavanthra on Tuesday for questioning in connection with the Sabarimala gold theft case.

Speaking to media persons before entering the office, Jayaram said he would provide all information sought by the agency. “Let those who are guilty be caught. Will Lord Ayyappa spare those who have done wrong? The truth behind the incidents must come out. I have been visiting Sabarimala without interruption for the past 50 years,” he said.

The ED had issued a notice to the actor last week asking him to appear for questioning.



The agency is seeking clarification regarding reports that the temple door panels allegedly taken away by the prime accused, Unnikrishnan Potti, for repair work were later brought to Jayaram’s residence in Chennai, where a pooja was conducted. Jayaram is known to have had a long association with Potti, and the ED is also examining whether any financial transactions took place between the two.

Jayaram said he had only extended hospitality to Potti in his capacity as a devotee when he visited, and denied having any relationship beyond that. “I have been a guest at several temples, not just Sabarimala. The truth in the Sabarimala case must come out,” he said.

The ED’s action follows the emergence of video visuals showing Jayaram and Potti performing rituals together. The agency is investigating the alleged theft of gold and temple property linked to the Sabarimala sanctum.