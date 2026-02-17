Fire guts textile store near railway station in Kozhikode

KOZHIKODE: A major fire broke out on Tuesday at a textile showroom near the Kozhikode railway station, causing panic in the busy Palayam area and forcing authorities to shut traffic on nearby roads.

The fire started in the three-storey textile showroom building around 6 pm and quickly spread to the upper floors, fire officials said.

Fire and rescue teams rushed to the spot soon after the blaze was reported, and by around 9-9.30 pm, it was brought under control, the officials added.

However, the fire has not yet been completely extinguished, and fire personnel are preparing to enter the building to fully deal with it, they said.