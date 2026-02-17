In a first in Kerala, Sreekrishnapuram panchayat launches women's safety audit

PALAKKAD: In a first-of-its-kind initiative at the grama panchayat level in Kerala, Sreekrishnapuram grama panchayat has launched 'Balaja' -- a comprehensive women's safety auditing programme aimed at assessing the status of women and identifying the nature and extent of violence and safety concerns within its jurisdiction.

The initiative, being implemented in collaboration with the Kerala Institute of Local Administration (KILA), Gender Resource Centre, Kudumbashree Community Development Society (CDS) and the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS), seeks to create an evidence-based framework to strengthen women's safety, mobility and empowerment.

Grama panchayat president P Aravindakshan told TNIE that the programme is designed to ensure that women have access to an abuse-free environment, which he described as "the basic minimum launching pad from which women can move towards higher levels of empowerment."

"Ensuring the safety and dignity of women is a fundamental responsibility of local self-governments. Through the Balaja programme, we aim to understand ground realities, identify gaps and implement targeted interventions that will make our panchayat safer and more inclusive for women," said Aravindakshan.

As part of the first phase, five volunteers from each of the panchayat's 16 wards will be trained and equipped with awareness and technical knowledge about women's safety auditing. These trained volunteers will later be involved in conducting a structured survey across the panchayat with the support of KILA, Kudumbashree, Gender Resource Centre and ICDS. A detailed questionnaire will be prepared to assess various aspects of women's safety and well-being.

"The survey will examine key issues such as the prevalence and nature of domestic violence, workplace safety and the safety of public spaces including roads, markets and other common areas. It will also attempt to understand whether incidents of abuse remain underreported, whether women continue to face isolation within households and the extent to which economic dependence affects their autonomy," he said.

The programme will also focus on identifying specific locations and circumstances that pose safety risks to women. This includes examining concerns such as harassment in public spaces, the safety of women travelling at night and emerging forms of harassment. Based on the findings, the panchayat plans to implement corrective measures and strengthen preventive strategies.

Aravindakshan said the initiative would not only identify problems but also help implement practical solutions. "The audit will help us pinpoint areas where infrastructure and services need improvement. If women require better street lighting, public toilets, safer public transport access or improved surveillance in certain areas, those needs will be prioritised and addressed," he added.

The project also includes preventive and support measures such as individual counselling, legal assistance, awareness classes and public campaigns aimed at reducing violence against women and building a culture of respect and safety.

The training programme for volunteers was inaugurated by former district panchayat president K Binu Mol at the Government Engineering College, Sreekrishnapuram. Around 80 volunteers are expected to be trained in the first phase.

Panchayat officials said the Balaja programme builds on earlier gender-focused initiatives, including the implementation of gender budgeting at the local level. The current project is intended to strengthen and expand those efforts through systematic data collection and targeted policy action.

"This is not just a survey, but a long-term commitment to creating safer homes, safer workplaces and safer public spaces for women," Aravindakshan said. "We hope this model will inspire other local bodies across the state to take similar proactive steps."

The panchayat expects the findings of the safety audit to serve as a roadmap for future development planning, ensuring that women's safety and empowerment remain central to local governance.