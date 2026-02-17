Kanthapuram meets PM, raises concerns over waqf, SIR

KOZHIKODE: Grand Mufti of India Sheikh Abubakr Ahmad (Kanthapuram A P Aboobacker Musaliyar), met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday in New Delhi and conveyed concerns related to waqf and SIR, protection of historic mosques and Islamic heritage monuments, among others. Issues like reinstatement of minority educational welfare schemes, including the Maulana Azad National Fellowship, and ensuring justice for innocent also come up for discussion, said a press release.
Kanthapuram had a meaningful discussion with the Prime Minister on a broad spectrum of social, humanitarian, educational and developmental matters. Key issues concerning minority welfare and important international developments were also deliberated.
Kanthapuram brought to the Prime Minister’s attention the concerns and requests gathered from various sections of society during his recent Kerala tour conducted under the theme ‘With Humanity’, the release said.
The Prime Minister expressed his appreciation for the educational and social welfare initiatives undertaken under the leadership of Samastha Kerala Jam’iyyathul Ulama and Jamia Markaz, noting that such efforts significantly contribute to societal progress and enhance India’s reputation at the global level, the release added.
The discussions also emphasised the importance of inclusive development embracing all sections of society. The need for closer engagement between the Central government and minority communities across the country was also highlighted.