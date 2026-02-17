Kanthapuram meets PM, raises concerns over waqf, SIR

Kanthapuram brought to the Prime Minister’s attention the concerns and requests gathered from various sections of society during his recent Kerala tour conducted under the theme ‘With Humanity’, the release said.

The Prime Minister expressed his appreciation for the educational and social welfare initiatives undertaken under the leadership of Samastha Kerala Jam’iyyathul Ulama and Jamia Markaz, noting that such efforts significantly contribute to societal progress and enhance India’s reputation at the global level, the release added.

The discussions also emphasised the importance of inclusive development embracing all sections of society. The need for closer engagement between the Central government and minority communities across the country was also highlighted.