LDF to tread cautiously on Sabarimala women’s entry

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a spot over the Sabarimala women entry issue, the Left leadership in all likelihood, might tone down its earlier position on the matter. Under tremendous pressure as the elections draw closer, the Left has been considering all possible options. Factors indicate that the CPM may opt to take a strategic position that shifts the responsibility, thereby avoiding the blame.
Seven years after the women entry fiasco shook up the state’s socio-political realm, the issue has come back to haunt the ruling Left in the run-up to the crucial assembly elections. With the Supreme Court posting a batch of review petitions over its 2018 verdict allowing women of menstruating ages entry into the hill shrine, for April, the Left government and the CPM leadership are in for some tight-rope walk.
Keeping in mind the backlash it faced in the 2019 LS elections after it implemented the SC verdict, the Left is treading extra cautious to ensure the scenario is not repeated.
Post the electoral drubbing at the time, the CPM had admitted that the issue had contributed significantly to its poll debacle, and launched a massive door-to-door campaign that emphasised its loyalty to the faithful. Notably, even though the Apex Court had not stayed its previous order, the government took an informal position that status quo be maintained till the final SC verdict.
There are indications the CPM would probably adopt a similar approach in the current scenario. “The VS government in its 2007 affidavit had pointed out that Constitutional values and fundamental rights should be protected. At the same time, in matters of faith, opinions of religious scholars should also be taken into consideration. It should not be a mechanical decision. The first Pinarayi government took the same position in the court,” A K Balan, the then law minister, told TNIE.
“Back then, we were left with no option but to comply with the SC verdict. Yet we didn’t comply with it in an arbitrary manner. We took a position in line with the sentiments of the believers,” he added.
Govt to hold talks with stakeholders
The government intends to hold major discussions with religious and community leaders. “The CPM need not think about a Yes or No situation. Now it’s for the party to take a call on whether it should go back from the earlier position. Ideally we should shift responsibility to a third party, so as to avoid any further trouble.
This way, the government can say that it will maintain the status quo till a final verdict is issued. This would help both the party and the Left to stay clear of a messy denouement,” pointed out senior leader. The party feels that by shifting the responsibility to the court, it could send out the message clear. Meanwhile, during the poll campaign, leaders will reiterate the party position that it would stand by the devotees.
Under pressure from NSS, SNDP
Unlike in 2018, this time around the CPM is more cautious, given the sensitive nature of the issue, especially with elections likely to be held around the same time, when the SC takes up the matter for hearing. There’s tremendous pressure on the Left government to revise its earlier position. Both the NSS and SNDP leaderships have expressed hope that the government would not stick to its earlier stance. SNDP chief Vellappally exuded hope that the government may take a position considering the sentiments of devotees. He urged the government to hence make necessary corrections. NSS chief G Sukumaran Nair too said the LDF government seems to have modified its earlier position in this regard. He further pointed out that the government had protected and adhered to temple customs at a later stage, hence hoping that it would do the same this time too. The CPM leadership, meanwhile, took a cautious position as state secretary M V Govindan said there is enough time for the party to take a decision.