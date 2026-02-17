LDF to tread cautiously on Sabarimala women’s entry

There are indications the CPM would probably adopt a similar approach in the current scenario. “The VS government in its 2007 affidavit had pointed out that Constitutional values and fundamental rights should be protected. At the same time, in matters of faith, opinions of religious scholars should also be taken into consideration. It should not be a mechanical decision. The first Pinarayi government took the same position in the court,” A K Balan, the then law minister, told TNIE.

“Back then, we were left with no option but to comply with the SC verdict. Yet we didn’t comply with it in an arbitrary manner. We took a position in line with the sentiments of the believers,” he added.

Govt to hold talks with stakeholders

The government intends to hold major discussions with religious and community leaders. “The CPM need not think about a Yes or No situation. Now it’s for the party to take a call on whether it should go back from the earlier position. Ideally we should shift responsibility to a third party, so as to avoid any further trouble.

This way, the government can say that it will maintain the status quo till a final verdict is issued. This would help both the party and the Left to stay clear of a messy denouement,” pointed out senior leader. The party feels that by shifting the responsibility to the court, it could send out the message clear. Meanwhile, during the poll campaign, leaders will reiterate the party position that it would stand by the devotees.

Under pressure from NSS, SNDP

Unlike in 2018, this time around the CPM is more cautious, given the sensitive nature of the issue, especially with elections likely to be held around the same time, when the SC takes up the matter for hearing. There’s tremendous pressure on the Left government to revise its earlier position. Both the NSS and SNDP leaderships have expressed hope that the government would not stick to its earlier stance. SNDP chief Vellappally exuded hope that the government may take a position considering the sentiments of devotees. He urged the government to hence make necessary corrections. NSS chief G Sukumaran Nair too said the LDF government seems to have modified its earlier position in this regard. He further pointed out that the government had protected and adhered to temple customs at a later stage, hence hoping that it would do the same this time too. The CPM leadership, meanwhile, took a cautious position as state secretary M V Govindan said there is enough time for the party to take a decision.