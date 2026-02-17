National Farmers’ Party joins BJP-led National Democratic Alliance ahead of Kerala Assembly polls

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Ahead of the Assembly election in the state, the National Farmers’ Party (NFP) has joined the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), the saffron party announced on Tuesday.

BJP state president and NDA chairman Rajeev Chandrasekar welcomed NFP leaders George J Mathew and MV Mani to the NDA fold at a leadership camp of the alliance in Ernakulam on Monday.

Mathew and Mani, who are among the founder leaders of the Kerala Congress, said they decided to join the NDA expressing solidarity with the BJP-led alliance’s ’Vikasitha Keralam’ slogan.

BDJS leader and NDA vice chairman Thushar Vellapally and BJP state vice president AN Radhakrishnan were also present.