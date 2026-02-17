Organ transplant centre to be named after Aalin

PATHANAMTHITTA: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday announced that the state-of-the-art organ transplant centre launched in Kozhikode will be named after Aalin Sherin Abraham, honouring the 10-month-old baby who gave life to four others through organ donation. The announcement was made during his visit to Aalin’s house at Mallappally.

The chief minister met Aalin’s parents, Arun and Sherin, and conveyed his condolences. He commended the family for taking the noble decision to donate their child’s organs despite their profound grief, describing it as a message of humanity and compassion to society. Health Minister Veena George and former MLA Raju Abraham were also present.

Stating that the entire state stands with the grieving family, the chief minister said Aalin’s selfless act would be remembered forever and would continue to inspire organ donation awareness across the state.