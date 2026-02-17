Political hotbed lines up another tug of war in Kannur

KANNUR: With the Congress retaining control of Kannur corporation in the recent local body elections, attention has now turned to the Kannur assembly constituency. As the state polls draw closer, Kannur has emerged as a key battleground, especially given its political significance.

In the two previous elections, in 2016 and 2021, the LDF has claimed the Kannur assembly seat. But the Congress’ performance in the local body polls has added a new dimension to the contest, putting Kannur among the constituencies expected to witness a direct fight between the LDF and the UDF.

The assembly constituency consists of Kannur corporation and Munderi panchayat. In the 2020 local body elections, the UDF secured a clear victory in Kannur corporation, winning 34 of the 55 seats, while the LDF was restricted to 19. The results underlined UDF’s strong presence in the civic body. The trend continued in the 2025 local body elections, with the UDF strengthening its position. The front increased its tally to 36 seats, whereas LDF’s representation declined further to 15 seats.

In Munderi panchayat, long regarded as a CPM stronghold, the UDF walked away with a narrow victory. The contest initially appeared to be a deadlock, but the balance shifted when one vote cast in favour of the LDF was declared invalid. That changed the outcome, giving the UDF a slim edge with 11 votes against LDF’s 10. The result marked a significant moment for Munderi, which had been held by the CPM for decades.

According to Congress district president Martin George, the party is well-positioned to regain the Kannur seat.

“The party failed to retain the seat in the last two elections because of some missteps.