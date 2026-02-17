SIR row: FIR ordered against BJP member

Nonda has allegedly also targeted his neighbours. He had filed Form 7 to delete the names of Mohammed and six other Muslim women – Nabeesa, Asma, Safiya, Zubaida, Mohseena and Khadeejath – of Paivalike locality from the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) roll.

While he claimed that Mohammed was not an Indian citizen, he also claimed that the six women had permanently shifted out of Booth No 128 in Paivalike.

The incident triggered an outburst on Friday during the hearing held for Manjeshwar constituency. Manjeshwar MLA A K M Ashraf alleged that BJP office bearers in Manjeshwar were trying to remove voters from the voters’ list during the SIR. Ashraf said that the BJP is resorting to misuse Form 7 to purge existing voters.