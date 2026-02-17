Two die after suspected food poisoning in Kerala's Vizhinjam hotel

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Two members of a family died early on Tuesday morning in a suspected case of food poisoning, after consuming seafood at a hotel in Vizhinjam.
Nilamel resident Shaji (42) and his mother-in-law Rashida Beevi (68) fell ill after eating seafood dishes, including prawns, squid and fish eggs, from Asmak Restaurant.
While the family alleges that symptoms began after consuming food from the hotel, police said it is too early to conclude whether the deaths were caused by food poisoning or individual allergic reactions. Chadayamangalam police have registered a complaint, and the hotel has been sealed for inspection and sample collection by the Food Safety Authorities, expected to begin before Tuesday afternoon.
The family had visited Vizhinjam from Nilamel for dinner on Monday night. Alongside the deceased, Shaji’s wife, Sajimol (39), their children Shaan (10) and Shemin (5), and a family friend, Kannan, were present. On their way home, Rashida and Shaji began showing symptoms including vomiting and hand tremors.
Although they reached home, Rashida’s symptoms worsened and she was admitted first to a nearby hospital and then transferred to Paripally Medical College. Shaji was taken to Thiruvananthapuram Medical College. Both died early on Tuesday morning in their respective hospitals.
Police reported that other family members remain healthy, except Sajimol, who experienced high blood pressure after learning of the deaths. “Relatives mentioned that both deceased had a history of seafood allergies. However, final conclusions will follow the post-mortem and food safety analysis,” Chadayamangalam police stated.
“The hotel owners said at least 400 people ate there on Monday, with no reported issues. There have been no prior complaints against the hotel,” Vizhinjam police added.