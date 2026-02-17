Two die after suspected food poisoning in Kerala's Vizhinjam hotel

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Two members of a family died early on Tuesday morning in a suspected case of food poisoning, after consuming seafood at a hotel in Vizhinjam.

Nilamel resident Shaji (42) and his mother-in-law Rashida Beevi (68) fell ill after eating seafood dishes, including prawns, squid and fish eggs, from Asmak Restaurant.

While the family alleges that symptoms began after consuming food from the hotel, police said it is too early to conclude whether the deaths were caused by food poisoning or individual allergic reactions. Chadayamangalam police have registered a complaint, and the hotel has been sealed for inspection and sample collection by the Food Safety Authorities, expected to begin before Tuesday afternoon.