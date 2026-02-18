Ancient customs endure in rare Pallippana ritual in Kerala

ALAPPUZHA: Preserving centuries-old customs in its purest form, Ambalappuzha Sree Krishna Swami temple is hosting ‘pallippana’ — a ritual which is celebrated once every 12 years. This rare ritual is believed to be performed to remove afflictions that have occurred to the divine presence (devachaithanyam). The 15-day-long ritual, that began on February 8, will conclude on February 22.

With its blend of temple ritual, folk performance, music and communal participation, pallippana remains one of Kerala’s rare surviving ritual art traditions, drawing devotees and cultural historians alike to Ambalappuzha, said K C Harikumar, temple media committee president. Hundreds of devotees participate in the ritual on the southern side of the temple pond every day.

“A few temples in the state perform the ritual, but the pana in Ambalappuzha is a unique one. The ritual is performed in the traditional way like it was done around 400 years ago — using coconut leaf, arecanut and traditional lamps — giving a rich legacy to the rituals,” says Harikumar.

V J Sreekumar, koimasthani of the temple, says ‘pana’ means song, and pallippana literally refers to devotional singing performed before the deity. “The ritual is symbolically intended to awaken Lord Mahavishnu from divine repose and re-energise him for cosmic duties through sacred songs and ceremonial rites. Members of the Velan community traditionally lead the ceremonies, joined by Ganakan, Panan, Mannan and other communities, reflecting a time when the temple uniquely permitted ritual participation across castes, despite prevailing social hierarchies,” he says.