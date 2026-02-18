HC quashes state government’s Nava Kerala ‘outreach’

KOCHI: In a setback to the LDF government in the run-up to the assembly elections, the Kerala High Court on Tuesday quashed the state government’s ‘Nava Kerala Citizen Response Programme’, a Rs 20-crore initiative that proposed a door-to-door outreach to collect public feedback on development and welfare schemes.

Terming the programme a “colourable exercise of executive power”, the court held that public funds cannot be allocated or spent without proper sanction under the Rules of Business. It also raised serious concerns over the involvement of ruling party cadre and the manner in which the programme was conceived and implemented.

The programme had drawn criticism from opposition parties and petitioners, who alleged that the survey was a political outreach exercise disguised as a government initiative and was a aimed at strengthening the ruling front’s influence ahead of the elections using public funds.

During the hearing, a key issue flagged by the HC was a letter issued by CPM state secretary M V Govindan, which called upon party affiliates to participate in the programme and register on the government’s social volunteer force portal.

The court noted that the letter was issued well before the Cabinet approved the programme on October 8, 2025, and before the government formally issued its order authorising the initiative.