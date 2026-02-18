Kayamkulam assembly constituency: An open field with deep communist roots

ALAPPUZHA: Historically, no election observer can describe the Kayamkulam assembly constituency as either a left or a right stronghold. Even while the communist movement has deep roots in the constituency, voters have largely alternated between the leading fronts right from the first assembly elections in 1957.

In the first two elections, the second one being in 1960, K O Aysha Bai of the CPI won the seat. In 1967, P K Kunju of the Samyuktha Socialist Party emerged victorious. The Congress made gains in four elections -- 1970, 1977, 1980 and 1982 -- through Kunju Krishnapillai and Thachadi Prabhakaran.

In 1987, CPI reclaimed the seat through M R Gopalakrishnan, while Prabhakaran wrested it back for the Congress in 1991. The 1996 election saw G Sudhakaran of the CPM come to the fore. In 2001, the Congress regained the constituency through M M Hassan.

However, from 2006 onwards, Kayamkulam has increasingly leaned towards the Left. CPM’s C K Sadasivan won the seat in 2006 and 2011, followed by U Prathibha, who secured victories in 2016 and 2021.

With the BJP rising in Kerala politics by the 2020s, the party began fielding candidates in Kayamkulam. In 2011, BJP candidate T O Noushad secured 3,083 votes.

A notable shift occurred in 2016 when the Bharath Dharma Jana Sena (BDJS), led by Thushar Vellappally, joined the NDA. That year, BDJS candidate Shaji M Panicker polled around 20,000 votes, accounting for approximately 10.5% of the total vote share. However, in 2021, BDJS candidate Pradeep Lal’s vote share saw a decline, securing 11,413 votes for a share of 7.08%.