Kayamkulam assembly constituency: An open field with deep communist roots

ALAPPUZHA: Historically, no election observer can describe the Kayamkulam assembly constituency as either a left or a right stronghold. Even while the communist movement has deep roots in the constituency, voters have largely alternated between the leading fronts right from the first assembly elections in 1957.
In the first two elections, the second one being in 1960, K O Aysha Bai of the CPI won the seat. In 1967, P K Kunju of the Samyuktha Socialist Party emerged victorious. The Congress made gains in four elections -- 1970, 1977, 1980 and 1982 -- through Kunju Krishnapillai and Thachadi Prabhakaran.
In 1987, CPI reclaimed the seat through M R Gopalakrishnan, while Prabhakaran wrested it back for the Congress in 1991. The 1996 election saw G Sudhakaran of the CPM come to the fore. In 2001, the Congress regained the constituency through M M Hassan.
However, from 2006 onwards, Kayamkulam has increasingly leaned towards the Left. CPM’s C K Sadasivan won the seat in 2006 and 2011, followed by U Prathibha, who secured victories in 2016 and 2021.
With the BJP rising in Kerala politics by the 2020s, the party began fielding candidates in Kayamkulam. In 2011, BJP candidate T O Noushad secured 3,083 votes.
A notable shift occurred in 2016 when the Bharath Dharma Jana Sena (BDJS), led by Thushar Vellappally, joined the NDA. That year, BDJS candidate Shaji M Panicker polled around 20,000 votes, accounting for approximately 10.5% of the total vote share. However, in 2021, BDJS candidate Pradeep Lal’s vote share saw a decline, securing 11,413 votes for a share of 7.08%.
The constituency has a significant Ezhava presence, accounting for around 28% of the electorate. With organisations such as the SNDP and the BDJS having a strong base among that particular community, the NDA views Kayamkulam as a fertile ground for expansion.
In the 2024 Lok Sabha election, BJP leader Shobha Surendran emerged as a strong contender in the segment, finishing second in vote share. She secured 48,775 votes, pushing LDF candidate A M Ariff (45,020 votes) to third place. That marked a significant shift for the BJP, compared to the 2019 parliamentary poll when its candidate, K S Radhakrishnan, received 31,660 votes. In 2024, UDF candidate K C Venugopal led the segment with 50,216 votes, winning by a narrow margin of 0.97%.
Encouraged by the improved performance and an increased vote share in the 2025 local body elections, BJP leaders believe Kayamkulam could be within reach in the upcoming assembly election.However, BJP’s move to contest the seat has reportedly caused resentment in the BDJS, which considers Kayamkulam its stronghold within the NDA framework. BJP Alappuzha south district president Sandeep Vachaspathi said the party expects strong performances in Kayamkulam, Haripad, and Chengannur.
“The party has not yet taken a decision on the candidate. However, BJP workers are demanding Shobha Surendran’s candidature in Kayamkulam. The state leadership will take the final call,” he said.
Meanwhile, the LDF’s probable candidate is sitting MLA U Prathibha. LDF leaders maintain that Kayamkulam remains a left bastion and point out that the front secured over 8,000 more votes than the rival fronts in the 2025 local body elections within the constituency.
At the same time, KPCC general secretary E Sameer said the changing political climate in the state could work in favour of the UDF.
