Kerala court rejects Antony Raju’s plea in evidence tampering case

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a major setback to the political career of former minister Antony Raju, the Principal District and Sessions Court has turned down his plea seeking suspension of his conviction in the evidence tampering case.

The Nedumangad Judicial Magistrate Court had earlier sentenced him to three years rigorous imprisonment against which an appeal was filed with the higher court.

The principal district and sessions court had temporarily suspended the sentence pending hearing, which had given Antony’s camp some hope. However, the final verdict came as a big blow for Antony’s political aspirations as the court upheld the verdict and directed the appellant to approach the High Court to stay the conviction. Antony will be ineligible to contest elections unless the High Court stays the conviction.

Antony is the second accused in the evidence tampering case while former court clerk Jose is the first accused. Antony was sentenced to three years in jail under IPC Section 193 (furnishing false evidence), Section 465 (forgery), and IPC 120 (B) (criminal conspiracy).

The verdict comes 19 years after the chargesheet was filed against the leader of Janathipathya Kerala Congress, an LDF ally.

The case dates back to 1990 when Raju was a junior lawyer appearing in a drug case involving an Australian national, Andrew Salvatore. He is accused of tampering with Salvatore’s underwear, which was seized as material evidence, resulting in his client’s acquittal.

Salvatore was caught with narcotics hidden in the pocket of his underwear at the Thiruvananthapuram airport in April 1990.