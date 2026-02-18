Kerala government extends timings, bars to keep buzzing till midnight

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Now, all bar hotels and beer/wine parlours in the state will remain open till midnight. Also bars operating in 5-star hotels can operate up to 3 am, by paying an additional fee.

Heeding to the demand from various stakeholders, the state government has decided to extend the timings of bar hotels across the state by one hour each in the morning and evening.

The move is expected to provide a fillip to the tourism industry that has been demanding for long an extension of operating hours of bars taking into consideration the rise in demand for booze among tourists.

As per a new notification, bar hotels can function from 10 am to midnight. The previous timing for bar hotels in non-tourism destinations was from 11 am to 11 pm. The government has already issued the notification on the revised timing. The new timing is in effect in the state.

The Excise Minister’s office said the time extension was a long-pending demand from the majority of bar owners. “Bars located in tourism destinations already function from 10 am to 12 am.

Other bar owners were demanding the same timing for them as well,” said a source. Following the demand by bar hotel owners, Excise Minister M B Rajesh had held several rounds of discussions with them. It is in the wake of these discussions that the government revised the timing.