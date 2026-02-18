Malayali youth’s ‘tour guide’ venture keeps jobseekers’ London hopes alive

PATHANAMTHITTA: In a European city where ambition often collides with financial reality, a 23-year-old from a small town in India is carving out a path that blends enterprise with empathy. Jame Thomas Mathew, belonging to Mallappally near Tiruvalla in Pathanamthitta district, has transformed his student struggles in London into a social venture aimed at supporting fellow graduates grappling with an unforgiving job market in the UK.
A recent master’s graduate in economics from the London School of Economics, Jame has launched ‘Thomas Tours’, a graduate-led tour service in London, designed to provide flexible and dignified part-time employment while jobseekers pursue full-time careers.
Drawing from his own experience as a budget-conscious international student, Jame has curated immersive, pocket-friendly itineraries that encourage visitors to explore the British capital like a local. Rather than conventional tourist packages, Thomas Tours relies on the Tube, London’s iconic red buses, and the city’s pedestrian-friendly routes to craft authentic, customised day tours.
“Our focus is on creating meaningful, local experiences,” Jame says. “I’ve cycled and walked across London for years, discovering shortcuts and hidden gems. That helps me design tours that cost almost half of mainstream options, while also creating earning opportunities for graduates.”
Currently on the UK’s Graduate Route visa, Jame understands first-hand the uncertainties that shadow many international students after graduation. He has seen peers accept exhausting retail jobs and zero-hour contracts simply to cover living expenses, often leaving them with little time or energy to apply for roles aligned with their qualifications.
“I’ve watched friends struggle... some even leaving London because they couldn’t sustain themselves. Others stayed back in exploitative part-time jobs with no security,” he recalls.
And hence, he wanted to create something that offers “flexibility and self-respect”.
Thomas Tours promises guides a London Living Wage -- currently 14.80 pounds per hour -- with the possibility of tips based on performance and local knowledge. The model allows graduates to work a few days a week conducting tours while dedicating the remaining time to job applications and interviews.
The offerings range from “Icons of London” and museum trails to shopping streets, sports venues, and theatre-focused experiences. Each booking begins with a free virtual consultation to understand travellers’ interests, health considerations, and accessibility needs.
Within days of its launch in late January, the venture secured bookings for the summer, signalling early promise. For Jame, however, the mission extends beyond tourism. He envisions Thomas Tours as a quiet antidote to the loneliness and repeated rejections that many young jobseekers face. “Every pound earned goes directly to the graduate guide,” he says. “Travellers get a thoughtful, personalised experience, and graduates earn fairly in a city they’ve come to cherish.”