Malayali youth’s ‘tour guide’ venture keeps jobseekers’ London hopes alive

PATHANAMTHITTA: In a European city where ambition often collides with financial reality, a 23-year-old from a small town in India is carving out a path that blends enterprise with empathy. Jame Thomas Mathew, belonging to Mallappally near Tiruvalla in Pathanamthitta district, has transformed his student struggles in London into a social venture aimed at supporting fellow graduates grappling with an unforgiving job market in the UK.

A recent master’s graduate in economics from the London School of Economics, Jame has launched ‘Thomas Tours’, a graduate-led tour service in London, designed to provide flexible and dignified part-time employment while jobseekers pursue full-time careers.

Drawing from his own experience as a budget-conscious international student, Jame has curated immersive, pocket-friendly itineraries that encourage visitors to explore the British capital like a local. Rather than conventional tourist packages, Thomas Tours relies on the Tube, London’s iconic red buses, and the city’s pedestrian-friendly routes to craft authentic, customised day tours.

“Our focus is on creating meaningful, local experiences,” Jame says. “I’ve cycled and walked across London for years, discovering shortcuts and hidden gems. That helps me design tours that cost almost half of mainstream options, while also creating earning opportunities for graduates.”

Currently on the UK’s Graduate Route visa, Jame understands first-hand the uncertainties that shadow many international students after graduation. He has seen peers accept exhausting retail jobs and zero-hour contracts simply to cover living expenses, often leaving them with little time or energy to apply for roles aligned with their qualifications.