Perumbavoor: Kerala's plywood hub scripts a silicon saga

KOCHI: Perumbavoor, long known as Kerala’s plywood hub, is scripting an unlikely new chapter — one written not in sawdust, but in silicon.

On February 11, the land that once hosted Travancore Rayons, India’s first rayon manufacturing plant, welcomed a different kind of industry. Kaynes Technology India Limited, an electronics system design and manufacturing (ESDM) firm, inaugurated its first production unit in Kerala at Rayonpuram, marking a symbolic shift from the region’s industrial past to its tech-driven future.

For residents, the transformation is nothing short of remarkable. After Travancore Rayons shut down in 2001 and Kerala Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (Kinfra) took over the property in 2014, the once-bustling campus lay abandoned for more than a decade, its crumbling structures serving as reminders of lost livelihoods. That changed after Kaynes Technology entered the scene following the Invest Kerala Global Summit in February 2025.

Kaynes Technology, which operates 20 establishments across India and is setting up a `3,600 crore semiconductor facility in Gujarat, was introduced to the Rayonpuram site during the summit. Seen as environmentally safer than heavy industries, the company was considered a suitable fit for the ecologically sensitive area. The land was formally handed over in September 2025, and within months, the first phase, the Alpha Building, was ready. The two-storey, 15,000 sq ft facility has begun manufacturing laptops, with production of smart energy meters set to follow.