Two die after suspected seafood reaction in Kerala's Vizhinjam; probe on

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a suspected instance of food allergy, two persons belonging to a family died early on Tuesday morning after consuming seafood from a hotel in Vizhinjam. Nilamel residents Shaji, 42, and his mother-in-law Rashida Beevi, 68, fell ill after eating seafood dishes, including prawns, squid and fish eggs.

While the family alleges that symptoms began after consuming food from the hotel, police said it is too early to conclude whether the deaths were caused by food poisoning or individual allergic reactions. Health Minister Veena George has sought a report on the incident from the department officials. An inspection by the food safety officials found no major issues with the restaurant. The food samples were later sent for further examination.

The post-mortem of the two didn’t confirm whether the death was caused by food poisoning. “The internal organs of the deceased will be sent for further examination, the results of which, along with the food safety department’s report, are required to identify the cause of death,” Chadayamangalam police informed. Upon being instructed by them, the Vizhinjam police temporarily sealed the hotel for inspection and sample collection by the Food Safety Authorities.