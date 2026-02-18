Two die after suspected seafood reaction in Kerala's Vizhinjam; probe on

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a suspected instance of food allergy, two persons belonging to a family died early on Tuesday morning after consuming seafood from a hotel in Vizhinjam. Nilamel residents Shaji, 42, and his mother-in-law Rashida Beevi, 68, fell ill after eating seafood dishes, including prawns, squid and fish eggs.
While the family alleges that symptoms began after consuming food from the hotel, police said it is too early to conclude whether the deaths were caused by food poisoning or individual allergic reactions. Health Minister Veena George has sought a report on the incident from the department officials. An inspection by the food safety officials found no major issues with the restaurant. The food samples were later sent for further examination.
The post-mortem of the two didn’t confirm whether the death was caused by food poisoning. “The internal organs of the deceased will be sent for further examination, the results of which, along with the food safety department’s report, are required to identify the cause of death,” Chadayamangalam police informed. Upon being instructed by them, the Vizhinjam police temporarily sealed the hotel for inspection and sample collection by the Food Safety Authorities.
The family had visited Vizhinjam from Nilamel for dinner on Monday night. Shaji’s wife Sajimol, 39, their children Shaan, 10, and Shemin, 5, and a family friend, Kannan, were present. On their way home, Rashida and Shaji began showing symptoms, including vomiting and hand tremors. After they reached home, both of them developed symptoms and were first taken to a private hospital in Nilamel, and later to the Paripally Medical College.
“Though yet-to-confirm, Sajimol has reportedly told the doctors of the private hospital that both Shaji and Rashida were allergic to certain seafood,” a police official said. Shaji was later referred to the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College, but both died early on Tuesday morning in the respective hospitals. Police reported that other family members remain healthy, except Sajimol, who experienced high blood pressure, which in prima facie appears to have happened after learning of the deaths.
Food samples were collected from the hotel by Tuesday afternoon and sent for further examination. “Generally, the hotel surroundings appeared neat, and no serious concerns were noted. However, we cannot be sure till the clinical report is available in a day or two,” officials from the food safety commissionerate said.