BJP’s 1st strike: Heavyweights to lead charge in Kerala assembly polls

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In tune with its aggressive campaign push, the state BJP has shortlisted its first list of candidates for at least 35 constituencies, featuring senior leaders Rajeev Chandrasekhar, V Muraleedharan, K Surendran and P K Krishnadas. Anoop Antony and Shon George have emerged as clear favourites in Christian-dominated seats — Tiruvalla and Pala respectively.
Meanwhile, the name of former DGP R Sreelekha has resurfaced in discussions for Vattiyoorkavu, though she is not the sole contender for the seat. The party’s central parliamentary board is set to vet the list cleared by the state election committee before making a formal announcement, likely timed with the declaration of the poll schedule.
Party sources said panels of up to three names have been finalised for most constituencies where an early announcement is on the cards. On expected lines, BJP’s stronghold Nemom is set to see state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar enter the fray. In Kazhakkoottam, Muraleedharan, a former Union minister, is the undisputed choice.
At Vattiyoorkavu — one of the party’s ‘A’ category seats — Sreelekha, now a councillor in the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, is strongly in the reckoning. Though reportedly reluctant, sources say she may reconsider if persuaded by the central leadership. Actor-turned-politician G Krishnakumar is also a strong contender. Among former state presidents, Krishnadas has been shortlisted for Kattakkada, and Surendran for Manjeshwar.
Ramesh likely to be fielded from Koz
“Surendran’s candidature in Manjeshwar is at the instance of the central leadership,” a senior party leader said. Another former state president Kummanam Rajasekharan is understood to be in the reckoning for Chengannur. M T Ramesh is likely to be fielded from Kozhikode.
Firebrand leader and proven vote-puller Sobha Surendran has been shortlisted for Kayamkulam, where she significantly boosted the party’s vote share in the 2024 Lok Sabha election. Her name has also been linked to Palakkad, a seat she is keen to contest. C Krishnakumar has emerged as the BJP’s front-runner in Malampuzha.
Former DGP Jacob Thomas is reportedly a strong contender for Thrissur. “The leadership is looking at a candidate with broader acceptability in Thrissur, which has a sizeable Christian electorate,” a party source said.