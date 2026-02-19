BJP’s 1st strike: Heavyweights to lead charge in Kerala assembly polls

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In tune with its aggressive campaign push, the state BJP has shortlisted its first list of candidates for at least 35 constituencies, featuring senior leaders Rajeev Chandrasekhar, V Muraleedharan, K Surendran and P K Krishnadas. Anoop Antony and Shon George have emerged as clear favourites in Christian-dominated seats — Tiruvalla and Pala respectively.

Meanwhile, the name of former DGP R Sreelekha has resurfaced in discussions for Vattiyoorkavu, though she is not the sole contender for the seat. The party’s central parliamentary board is set to vet the list cleared by the state election committee before making a formal announcement, likely timed with the declaration of the poll schedule.

Party sources said panels of up to three names have been finalised for most constituencies where an early announcement is on the cards. On expected lines, BJP’s stronghold Nemom is set to see state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar enter the fray. In Kazhakkoottam, Muraleedharan, a former Union minister, is the undisputed choice.

At Vattiyoorkavu — one of the party’s ‘A’ category seats — Sreelekha, now a councillor in the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, is strongly in the reckoning. Though reportedly reluctant, sources say she may reconsider if persuaded by the central leadership. Actor-turned-politician G Krishnakumar is also a strong contender. Among former state presidents, Krishnadas has been shortlisted for Kattakkada, and Surendran for Manjeshwar.