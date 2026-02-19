Controversy erupts at Kerala Veterinary University over stray dog feeding ban

KOCHI: Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (KVASU) in Thrissur, has come under public scrutiny after the police arrested an animal activist, Antony Abhijith, for feeding the dogs within the campus premises.

Antony, who has been actively rescuing and rehabilitating injured and abandoned stray dogs and cats, is no stranger to the campus.

On Tuesday, as he was feeding a few stray dogs within its premises, the University security guards and staff intervened. They informed the local police station, which then arrested Antony for the act.

“I don’t feed these dogs every day. Anytime I visit the campus to find treatment for a rescue animal, I feed these strays. This time I was here regarding the adoption of a dog I had rescued, and I happened to have some dog food with me, which I fed them.” Antony's social media page has posted a video of him being forcefully pushed into the police vehicle.

“Later that day, college authorities approached the police station with a written complaint that I trespassed on the campus premises to feed the dogs. But, since there are no laws against feeding stray dogs, I was let off by the police,” said Antony, who has been protesting by observing a fast in front of the campus since Tuesday night.