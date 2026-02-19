Controversy erupts at Kerala Veterinary University over stray dog feeding ban

KOCHI: Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (KVASU) in Thrissur, has come under public scrutiny after the police arrested an animal activist, Antony Abhijith, for feeding the dogs within the campus premises.
Antony, who has been actively rescuing and rehabilitating injured and abandoned stray dogs and cats, is no stranger to the campus.
On Tuesday, as he was feeding a few stray dogs within its premises, the University security guards and staff intervened. They informed the local police station, which then arrested Antony for the act.
“I don’t feed these dogs every day. Anytime I visit the campus to find treatment for a rescue animal, I feed these strays. This time I was here regarding the adoption of a dog I had rescued, and I happened to have some dog food with me, which I fed them.” Antony's social media page has posted a video of him being forcefully pushed into the police vehicle.
“Later that day, college authorities approached the police station with a written complaint that I trespassed on the campus premises to feed the dogs. But, since there are no laws against feeding stray dogs, I was let off by the police,” said Antony, who has been protesting by observing a fast in front of the campus since Tuesday night.
Antony also pointed out that the University often speaks against animal welfare "During one of my campus visits as part of a rescue mission, I found an odd poster stuck within the campus premises. It read that students should not feed any stray dogs within its premises. It was surprising that such a notice was found inside a "veterinary" hospital, that too a government institution."
Antony went on to file an RTI and learnt that, as per the meeting minutes following a college hostel committee meeting held on February 27, 2025, students will be fined Rs 1000 for petting and Rs 2,000 for feeding stray dogs inside or around the University hostel premises.
“A recent circular dated February 6, 2026, was released following the order passed by the Supreme Court of India regarding the regulation and feeding of stray dogs. The circular stated that feeding stray dogs in the Veterinary college premises, public areas, and quarters is a punishable offence. Moreover, it also stated that photographs of those engaging in this act should be taken and reported to the Dean,” he elaborates.
Antony, who has been receiving support both from his followers on social media and animal lovers in real life, expresses disbelief that such is the state within a government veterinary university.
“While there are plenty of students who are against the orders, it is still surprising that an institution which is supposed to show care and compassion towards these animals has chosen the cruel path of neglect.”