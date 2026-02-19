Court orders K M Shajahan to pay Rs five lakh in defamation suit filed by ADGP S Sreejith

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: An additional munsif court here has ordered K M Shajahan, former additional private secretary of V S Achuthanandan and a political activist, to pay Rs five lakh as compensation for posting social media content defaming Police Headquarters ADGP S Sreejith.

Additional Munsif B Salini passed the order on the basis of a defamation suit filed by the police officer.

The complaint stated that Shajahan had regularly posted derogatory videos on his YouTube channel against Sreejith, alleging corruption and other misdeeds. The first such post was allegedly made in 2021, the complaint said.

During the hearing, Shajahan failed to produce any evidence to substantiate the allegations. The court consequently ordered him to pay Rs five lakh along with interest and litigation costs to Sreejith.