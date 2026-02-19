Dealer & carmaker to pay Rs 29 lakh for delayed delivery in Kerala

KASARAGOD: The Kerala State Consumers Disputes Redressal Commission has directed a car dealer and manufacturer to compensate a customer from Bekal for failing to deliver a vehicle on time. Nine years ago, Bekal native Hamza Kunnil booked a car through a showroom of Popular Vehicles and Services and he had paid Rs 11.21 lakh for the car.

However, the car was not delivered on the promised date. Hamza, who was working abroad, had come home specifically to take delivery of the car. On enquiring with the dealer, he was informed that the vehicle had met with an accident while being transported to the showroom. The car dealer offered to pay a 2 per cent interest on the amount paid until the car was delivered to him but Hamza declined the offer.

He approached the District Consumers Disputes Redressal Commission. The District Commission ruled in favour of Hamza and ordered a refund of the amount paid with 14 per cent annual from December 14, 2016, along with Rs 3 lakh compensation for the hardship suffered.

However, the car dealer and car company decided to appeal with the State Consumers Disputes Redressal Commission but the state commission decided to uphold the District Commission’s verdict. The commission further ordered that if the amount is not paid to the customer within 30 days of the order, the complainant has the right to enforce the order under Consumer Protection Act 1986. Hamsa is entitled to receive Rs 29,10,173, including Rs 5,000 towards legal costs.

Meanwhile, the car dealer and company had paid Rs 25 lakh in the compensation money. The balance amount is expected to be paid within the next day scheduled by the court. Advocate Shukkur had represented Hamsa in the case.