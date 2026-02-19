Hopes running high in three-cornered contest in Thiruvananthapuram's Kattakkada

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The direction poll sentiments will take in Kattakkada is anybody’s guess. For a seat that was initially a UDF stronghold, Kattakkada now has a two-time LDF MLA, and in the last Lok Sabha election, the NDA topped the assembly segment.

Much like its neighbouring constituencies in Thiruvananthapuram district, Kattakkada has seen triangular contests. Formed after the last delimitation exercise, in 2010, the constituency had Congress’ N Sakthan as its first elected legislator. However, the LDF took over the constituency in 2016 through former SFI leader I B Satheesh, who retained the seat in 2021.

Though not as impactful as an election victory, senior BJP leader and its former state president P K Krishnadas has contested in Kattakkada for three straight elections, securing up to 26% votes at one point. Even when the LDF and the UDF have not officially finalised their candidates, BJP sources said that Krishnadas is again the frontrunner to be the NDA candidate.

Forming a major part of the population, the Nair and Nadar communities are decisive factors in the constituency. While the local body elections did not offer an upper hand to any front, the results indicated a decline in the popularity of the Left front.

In the 2020 local polls, the LDF had won five of the six panchayats in the constituency, the other going to the UDF. But the tables turned in the 2025 elections, when all three fronts won two panchayats each: the LDF winning Kattakkada and Pallichal, the NDA wresting Maranalloor and Vilappil, and the UDF taking Malayinkeezhu and Vilavoorkal, the latter with the support of two independents.