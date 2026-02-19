In line with SC relaxation to NSS, Kerala government to regularise 20k aided-school tutors

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In what can be seen as a move to appease the Christian community ahead of assembly election, the state government has extended to other aided school managements the relaxation accorded to Nair Service Society on regularising appointments to posts other than those reserved for the differently abled.

The decision, in line with a Supreme Court verdict procured by NSS in 2025, was taken after consulting the advocate general and senior advocates, General Education Minister V Sivankutty said at a press conference on Wednesday.

Terming the decision a landmark move to resolve legal complexities, the minister said the move will benefit 20,000 teachers in over 2,000 schools across the state run by corporate or private managements.

Sivankutty said the government will ensure all benefits for these teachers, adding that instructions have been issued to complete the proposal approving their appointments within two weeks. However, the 442 teachers who have filed special leave petitions -- opposing the state government’s regularisation norms -- before the SC will have to await the court verdict, he said.