Kerala assembly elections: Congress amplifies poll preparations; summons Sunny Joseph to Delhi

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Congress high command has entered the most intensive phase of its electoral preparations for the upcoming Kerala assembly elections, summoning KPCC president Sunny Joseph to Delhi.

According to party sources. the meeting with the KPCC president is part of the discussions on candidate selection and campaign strategy as the Congress moves closer to releasing its first list of candidates.

Sunny Joseph reached Delhi on Wednesday. He will have discussions with Congress president, Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, and central election committee head Madhusudan Mistry. AICC general secretary in charge of Kerala, Deepa Dasmunsi, will also be present at the meeting.

The high command has already held discussions with Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan, who could not attend the meeting as he is busy with his ‘Puthuyuga Yatra’.

As TNIE reported earlier, the Congress is planning to release its first list of candidates, comprising sitting MLAs, by February 22, except in Palakkad and Tripunithura. Sitting MLAs are expected to retain their places on the list.

As Rahul Mamkootathil, MLA, was expelled from Congress, the leadership is trying to find a potential candidate for Palakkad, whereas in Tripunithura, sitting MLA K Babu has informed the party leadership of his willingness to stay away from the election.