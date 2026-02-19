'Kerala Story 2' 'invents false stories' to insult Kerala: KC Venugopal

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Congress general secretary KC Venugopal on Thursday claimed that the upcoming movie 'Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond' aims to "insult and communally divide" Kerala by "inventing false stories" about people being forced to eat beef in the state.

Referring to the movie's trailer, Venugopal, also the MP from Alappuzha, alleged that it was a "planned move" to create a misunderstanding about the state globally.

In a Facebook post, the Congress general secretary said that the BJP government, which had honored the first part of the movie -- "which was based solely on lies" -- with a national award, was fueling such hate campaigns.

"The central government's action officially recognising and promoting fake works that mock an entire state, is a threat to democracy itself. Such lies sponsored by the Sangh Parivar cannot break the secular mind of Kerala," Venugopal contended in his post.

He further contended that the movie's "baseless scenes" showing people being forced to eat beef aimed to hurt religious sentiments and sow hatred in society. "It is extremely objectionable to portray a state, known for its secularism and for not discriminating between people on the basis of food or clothing, in this way," he said.

Venugopal said that people of Kerala should dismiss with contempt such "poisonous campaigns."

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday had expressed concern over the upcoming release of the second part of 'The Kerala Story', claiming that its first installment was made with the "intent to spread hatred against the state and undermine its secular tradition."

He had further said, in a statement, that Sangh Parivar centres had taken over and spread the false narrative conveyed by 'The Kerala Story'.

The first film, 'The Kerala Story,' won awards for Best Direction and Best Cinematography at the 71st National Film Awards.

Directed by Kamakhya Narayan Singh, the teaser of 'Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond', was released recently.