Kerala's Nilambur teak to branch out to new markets

MALAPPURAM: Nilambur teak, long regarded as one of Kerala’s most prized natural assets, is set for a renewed market push. The forest department’s timber sales division has rolled out a series of promotional measures aimed at strengthening sales of the globally acclaimed hardwood and expanding its buyer base.

In a move designed to encourage competitive bidding, the department will now honour the highest monthly and annual bidders at teak auctions with appreciation certificates and gifts. The initiative marks the beginning of a broader marketing strategy to elevate Nilambur teak’s presence in national and potentially international markets.

“At present, around 350 registered buyers from within Kerala and other states are enlisted across three depots in Malappuram and Palakkad to participate in the auctions,” said Ashraf K, divisional forest officer, timber sales, Palakkad. “So far, we have not adopted structured marketing techniques to attract more bidders. That is reflected in our yearly sales figures. If marketed effectively, Nilambur teak has the potential to secure a strong international market. As a first step, we are focusing on attracting more bidders from Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.”