Kerala's Nilambur teak to branch out to new markets

MALAPPURAM: Nilambur teak, long regarded as one of Kerala’s most prized natural assets, is set for a renewed market push. The forest department’s timber sales division has rolled out a series of promotional measures aimed at strengthening sales of the globally acclaimed hardwood and expanding its buyer base.
In a move designed to encourage competitive bidding, the department will now honour the highest monthly and annual bidders at teak auctions with appreciation certificates and gifts. The initiative marks the beginning of a broader marketing strategy to elevate Nilambur teak’s presence in national and potentially international markets.
“At present, around 350 registered buyers from within Kerala and other states are enlisted across three depots in Malappuram and Palakkad to participate in the auctions,” said Ashraf K, divisional forest officer, timber sales, Palakkad. “So far, we have not adopted structured marketing techniques to attract more bidders. That is reflected in our yearly sales figures. If marketed effectively, Nilambur teak has the potential to secure a strong international market. As a first step, we are focusing on attracting more bidders from Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.”
The department is also planning a series of interstate meetings and awareness programmes targeting wood-based industries and traders. These meetings aim to encourage more participants to register on the MSTC e-commerce platform, which facilitates transparent trade.
“We will be organising interstate meetings with wood-based industries and traders to invite them to register on the MSTC platform to ensure transparency in bidding and transactions,” Ashraf said. “Individual buyers can register by paying a fee of `590, while commercial buyers can register for `5,900. We are also sharing awareness videos explaining tree felling, transportation, and the bidding process. This will help new traders understand both the quality of the wood and the online registration procedure.”
The timber sales division currently holds substantial stocks of premium Nilambur teak logs at its Walayar, Nedumgayam and Aruvacode depots. The timber being harvested originates from teak plantations established in 1962-63, making the trees approximately 60-65 years old. These mature plantations are now yielding high-density, superior-grade teak, prized for its structural strength and aesthetic appeal.
Officials said nearly 6,000 cubic metres of fresh teak logs are expected to reach the depots before the end of March, significantly strengthening inventory levels in the coming months.
Known for its exceptional strength, durability and fine grain, Nilambur teak is naturally resistant to termites and decay. Its rich golden-brown hue, dimensional stability and long lifespan make it a preferred choice for premium furniture, structural frameworks and high-end interior applications.
Auction traction
“Recently, export ‘B’ and ‘C’ quality teak logs fetched some of the highest recorded rates in auction, reflecting strong market demand,” Ashraf noted. The financial performance of the division underscores the wood’s enduring appeal. Revenue from Nilambur teak stood at `67.44 crore in 2023-24 and rose marginally to `67.83 crore in 2024-25. The department expects sales to touch around `65 crore in 2025-26.
Despite the projected dip this year, the department is optimistic about the future. With structured promotions, interstate outreach, and digital transparency measures now in place, officials are targeting a significant jump in revenue.
“Nilambur teak sales have already generated over `60 crore in the current financial year and are expected to close at around `65 crore. With the new promotional strategies, we are aiming to raise revenue to `80 crore in the coming year,” Ashraf added.
For Kerala’s forest economy, the strategy signals more than a sales campaign. It represents an effort to reposition Nilambur teak not merely as a legacy timber brand but as a globally competitive product rooted in sustainable plantation forestry.