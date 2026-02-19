Left to chart Kerala’s future development agenda at global conclave

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Aiming to initiate discussions about continuing the development claims of the Left government, the Left will draft an agenda for Kerala’s development through an international conference.

Scheduled to be held on February 21 and 22, the fifth International Congress on Kerala Studies will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan here on Saturday. Touted to be the biggest development discussion in the state, the points raised in the discussions here will be compiled in the AKG Centre and formulated into a future development agenda, informed the event’s academic committee secretary, T M Thomas Isaac, in a press meet here on Wednesday.

Hailing the development strides of successive LDF governments, Isaac attacked the opposition parties citing their hollow talks on development. “Beyond all the tall talks, what is the BJP’s development agenda? You can’t find any solid plan there. Beyond the claims of the treasury being empty, what is UDF’s development agenda?” he said.

Organised by AKG Centre for Research and Studies, several national and international figures, including experts in economic policies, academicians, industries, media, sports, and education, will attend the international congress. Hosted in 18 venues with over 3000 participants, the event will feature four symposiums and 46 panel discussions, reception committee chairperson V Sivankutty informed.

The inaugural ceremony will also be attended by CPM state secretary M V Govindan, CPI state secretary Binoy Viswam, MP Jose K Mani, CPM politburo member A Vijayaraghavan, and other ministers, among others. The valedictory address will be delivered by CPM general secretary M A Baby on Sunday.