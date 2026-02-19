Liquor rule revision likely to boost MICE, destination wedding sectors in Kerala

KOCHI: The long-awaited liquor rule amendment has come as a welcome gift for the tourism industry, especially those in the MICE and destination wedding sectors in the state. The tourism industry stakeholders have been seeking relaxation of the rules governing the serving of liquor to attract more tourists and events.

According to industry stakeholders, the state has been losing revenue that MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions) and destination wedding tourism would have brought. However, some expressed reservations as to how beneficial it can be for a state which has negligible nightlife. Apprehensions are also rife as to how the next government will shape the policy.

But for now, highlighting it as the right decision by the state government, Rajesh P R, a tour guide, said, “The government order comes at the right time as Kerala is becoming a MICE, party or fun destination like Goa and Sri Lanka. This will boost beach destinations and attract more young crowds to the state.” He pointed out that revenue generation, along with job creation, will happen through increased spending by tourists.

According to Rajesh, though the government order (GO) presently covers most of the demands, one thing that needs to be done away with is the law which stipulates the first day of the month as a dry day. “However, I would like to caution that the focus should be on tourists and not opening more bar hotels,” he added. Welcoming the state government’s decision, Jose Pradeep, president of the Kerala Travel Mart (KTM), said,