Liquor rule revision likely to boost MICE, destination wedding sectors in Kerala

KOCHI: The long-awaited liquor rule amendment has come as a welcome gift for the tourism industry, especially those in the MICE and destination wedding sectors in the state. The tourism industry stakeholders have been seeking relaxation of the rules governing the serving of liquor to attract more tourists and events.
According to industry stakeholders, the state has been losing revenue that MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions) and destination wedding tourism would have brought. However, some expressed reservations as to how beneficial it can be for a state which has negligible nightlife. Apprehensions are also rife as to how the next government will shape the policy.
But for now, highlighting it as the right decision by the state government, Rajesh P R, a tour guide, said, “The government order comes at the right time as Kerala is becoming a MICE, party or fun destination like Goa and Sri Lanka. This will boost beach destinations and attract more young crowds to the state.” He pointed out that revenue generation, along with job creation, will happen through increased spending by tourists.
According to Rajesh, though the government order (GO) presently covers most of the demands, one thing that needs to be done away with is the law which stipulates the first day of the month as a dry day. “However, I would like to caution that the focus should be on tourists and not opening more bar hotels,” he added. Welcoming the state government’s decision, Jose Pradeep, president of the Kerala Travel Mart (KTM), said,
“It is a timely and progressive decision that will significantly strengthen Kerala’s position in the high-value MICE and destination wedding segments. Event organisers today look for destinations that offer world-class infrastructure along with operational flexibility. The new order directly addresses a key concern raised by international conference planners and wedding curators.”
Agrees Dinesh Rai, general manager of Crowne Plaza, “This GO will push the business of the hotel up by 20 per cent. We have been losing out big to other states due to the rules that prevent serving liquor after 11 pm.” Jose said, “Destination weddings and corporate conferences often include gala dinners and networking events that extend beyond midnight.
With this flexibility, Kerala becomes more competitive with other leading destinations in India and abroad. This progressive decision comes as a direct outcome of the detailed representation submitted by KTM Society, following the constructive deliberations held during the Wedding and MICE Conclave conducted in Kochi from 14th to 16th August last year.”
Orthodox Church expresses concerns
Kottayam: As protests brew against the state government’s decision to extend the operating hours of bar hotels, the Orthodox Church expressed gra ve concerns over the decision. Church Association secretary Biju Oommen criticised the government’s move, highlighting the inconsistency between its current actions and its previous commitments to reduce liquor availability. He said it is disappointing that the government, which came to power by promising to limit alcohol access, is now acting contrary to those promises. “The government has proved that its words and deeds are in opposite direction. Society should not be destroyed to fill government coffers. The move to keep bars open all the time so that the new generation can sleep in bars is not right,” he said.